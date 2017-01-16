Waiting To Make It Big In Tamil Cinema: Jagapathi Babu

CHENNAI, JAN. 15

Actor Jagapathi Babu, who has been getting good reception for his role in Vijay-starrer latest Tamil actioner “Bairavaa”, is hopeful that the film will help him make it big in Tamil filmdom.

“Even though I’m very busy in Telugu with some great offers, I’m yet to make it big in Tamil filmdom. I’m hoping ‘Bairavaa’ gives me the much-needed break in Kollywood,” Jagapathi told IANS.

In the film, he played the primary antagonist.

Talking about the experience of working with Vijay, he said: “I loved working with him. Usually, he is very quiet and reserved but when the camera starts rolling, you see a different Vijay. He’s like a live-wire.”

Busy with over half a dozen projects in his kitty across southern industries, Jagapathi believes he is on a career high.

“Even as a hero, I was never so busy. From the day I started playing character roles, I have been getting so much attention. The working experience is so much fun because I don’t have to take the responsibility of the entire film on my shoulders,” he said.

In talks for a big Tamil project, Jagapathi is juggling multiple projects in Telugu and Kannada.

IANS