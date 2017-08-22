Varli Food Festival to be held in New Jersey on September 10

NEW YORK – A pioneer in culinary events, Varli Singh brings the annual Varli Food Festival to New Jersey on September 10th. The event will be held outdoors at Martinsville Gardens in Bridgewater, New Jersey from 4pm – 9pm and hosted by celebrity chef and entrepreneur, Sanjeev Kapoor.

Varli Singh, Founder of the Varlie Brand launched Varli Food Festival (http://www.varlifoodfestival.com/) in 2011 with a sold-out event in New York City. Since then, she continues to discover new and innovative ways to promote Indian food to the community. She also introduced an exclusive kid only festival in 2013. This year Varli Food Festival 2017 will be featuring over 40 restaurants catering to the foodie market in the tristate area.

“I’m so excited to invite people to this year’s Varli Food Festival as it’s the first time we are doing it outside. It’s an honor to host such renowned chefs and entrepreneurs under our brand name. It’s a dream to have created the Varli Food Festival as each event gets me closer to my vision for changing the landscape of Indian Food,” Singh said, in a statement.

This year’s Varli Food Festival will feature over 40 Indian restaurants, celebrities and chefs from around the world. Tasting stations will showcase food demonstrations, cooking techniques as well as food samples, wine and desserts.

Kapoor, known for his popular TV show Khana Khazana, will have his own cooking station at the event. Kapoor along with Chef KN Vinod will be judging the Varli Cook Off competition where chefs race against time to create the most delicious cuisine.

“Foods of India cannot have better platform than USA as it continues to lead the world in many ways. Varli has been consistently at the forefront of giving Indian food and its chefs a place of pride at global level,” Kapoor said.

The Varli Food Festival will also celebrate the launch of Ricky’s Nationwide – Food Service Distribution.