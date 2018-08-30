Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ wants hopes for a brighter future for Indians, Indian Americans

On his recent visit to the U.S., Stamp and Civil Aviation Minister of Uttar Pradesh Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ talked about his childhood and how he got into politics.

“I would first like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handing over the leadership of Uttar Pradesh to Yogi Adityanath, a man of peace who wants the whole state to be happy,” Gupta told News India Times.

He also praised former Prime Minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and what he did for the Bharatiya Janta Party.

Reminiscing on his childhood, Gupta remembered that he used to have to watch TV at a neighbor’s house because he didn’t have one in his own and now he is not only a minister but a businessman who owns the Nandi brand of foods, which supplies to major food companies like Britannia.

“I went from being a shoe shiner to a politician and now a provider of food. I always wanted to do business and I still continue to even during the elections and my terms. In my first election, I used to go from door to door during my business hours, asking for votes and I ended up winning,” he said.

“Yes, they all made fun of me when I decided to run, but I won. The next time when I lost, I told my wife to run. She won all of the votes and today she is serving her second term as a mayor,” he added.

He then went on to praise the Indian American community with their efforts in bringing India into America with the world’s largest India Day Parade in New York, which he thoroughly enjoyed this year.

“We Indians have enough power that we can do anything we want as long as we leave a good mark on this Earth,” he said.

Gupta went on to sharing some very thoughtful and inspirational messages.

“During my lifetime, I have taken each problem and turned it into a challenge and if we all start doing that then we will be able to find the right path. We should not have cash, we should have credit,” he said.

Being the Minister of Civil Aviation, Gupta was proud to say that flights to 13 destinations take off from Allahabad every day, for a cheap price.

“We are going to build a big airport in Uttar Pradesh, four airports are already being made and we will have 13 altogether,” he said.

Gupta also mentioned how within six months after the election of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister, the people of Uttar Pradesh have become hopeful for their future and the future of the state.

Gupta told News India Times how he has fulfilled his role as a politician and wants to study further to become a lawyer.

“One is truthfully doing politics if they are leading their life from happiness to sorrow because that is what politics really is,” he added.

As he is optimistic about the progress of India and how Indian Americans are doing their share to make India a better country, Gupta stated that he wishes to see many Indian Americans at the Kumbh Mela in January 2019.