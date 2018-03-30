Marathi film ‘Nude’ to open NYIFF, ‘Omerta’ on closing night

NEW YORK – The 18th Annual New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) will showcase a total of 78 films from May 7 to 12 at the Village East Cinemas in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

This year there will be four world premieres, two international premieres, six North American premieres, one U.S. premiere and 11 New York premieres from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as well as North America and the United Kingdom.

Films will be featured in 11 different languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Bengali and Assamese.

The festival will open with the U.S. premiere of Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi language film ‘Nude” and will close with the New York premiere of veteran director Hansal Mehta’s biopic on Islamic fundamentalist Omar Saeed Sheikh, “Omerta.”

This year’s centerpiece film will be the North American premiere of Miransha Naik’s Konkoni language film “Juze.”