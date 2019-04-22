Islamic organizations in Chicago condemn terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

The Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago (CIOGC), a federation of more than 50 Chicagoland Islamic institutions, “vehemently” condemned the terrorist attacks that killed close to 300 people and left hundreds more injured in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka April 21, on Easter Sunday.

“CIOGC stands with our Christian brothers and sisters and all victims of these inhuman attacks. We express our condolences and pray for all who are suffering,” Irshad Khan, CIOGC chair, is quoted saying in an April 21 press release. “All people should be allowed to practice their faith freely, and in safety and security. Like Christchurch, these cruel acts of hate will not compromise our faith,” added Khan referring to the Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day terror attacks on mosques in New Zealand.

“We express our grief and solidarity with all the victims of this horrific attack,” said G. Abdullah Mitchell, CIOGC executive director, adding, “We call upon all people of faith and goodwill to not let the recent repetition of such acts dull our sense of outrage. We must remain vigilant in standing against extreme violence wherever it may appear.”