Indian woman dies in plane crash in Florida

Nisha Sejwal, 19, of Miami, Florida, along with Jorge A. Sanchez, 22, Ralph Knight, 72, and Carlos Alfredo Zanetti Scarpati, 22, all died in a plane crash in a remote location in Florida on Tuesday, July 17.

According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel report, a large debris field was found south of mile marker 23 on the Tamiami Trail/Southwest 8th Street at 227th Avenue, about 9 miles west of Miami Executive Airport.

The planes which were being flown were a Piper PA-34 and a Cessna 172, and both were registered to Dean International, Inc., a 35-year-old flight school, which operates out of Miami Executive Airport.

The crash was reported on Tuesday at around 1 p.m. and while three of the bodies were found later that day, the fourth one was found on Wednesday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Knight was a certified airline transport pilot and flight instructor and was a designated pilot examiner who was authorized to do “check rides” with aspiring flyers.

He was on the plane with Sejwal, who was from New Delhi, India and was certified as a private pilot.

According to a PTI report, she was on a routine flight check to maintain her certification.

Sejwal had enrolled in Dean International Flight School in September of last year even though the school has a history of more than two dozen incidents and accidents in a decade.

According to her social media profile, Swejal was an alumnus of DAV Model School, Yusuf Sarai and Amity International School in Saket.

There was no flight plan filed for either plane but three of the four pilots had clocked in, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.