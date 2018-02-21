Indian Seniors Of Chicago Celebrate Birthdays, Maha Shivratri, Valentine’s Day

Some members of the organization, Indian Seniors of Chicago, met at Manav Seva Mandir, Bensenville,IL, Feb. 17, to celebrate birthdays that occur in this month, as well as Maha Shivratri and Valentines Day.

Prayers and Hanuman Chalisa were recited; members were given details of the organization’s expenditures in January and the story of Valentine’s Day was recounted.

Members also heard about Maha Shivratri’s meaning and importance in the Hindu calendar.

Seniors with birthday’s in February were felicitated with the song “Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal” sung by all those present; the various committees in ISC explained their decisions, including the tours that might be planned for 2018 to various countries such as Dubai, South Africa, and countries in South America, or closer to home, Hawaii or Las Vegas.

A marriage anniversary was also celebrated.