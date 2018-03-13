Desai Foundation wants ‘Whisper’ campaign by Procter & Gamble to end

NEW YORK – The New York-based Desai Foundation is calling on Whisper’s parent company Procter & Gamble to change the name of their sanitary pad ‘Whisper’ in India and many other countries in East and Southeast Asia.

According to statistics released by the Desai Foundation, in a press release, and accompanying video, 75 percent of females in India right now are at risk of getting an infection because they don’t know about proper menstrual hygiene. In fact, 71 percent of Indian girls don’t even know what a period is when they get it.

Ten percent of girls in India believe that menstruation is a disease and 23 percent of girls living in rural India drop out of school once they start getting their period, says a spokesperson of the Desai Foundation in a video, which can be seen at the end of this post.

Menstruation is a taboo in India and the name ‘Whisper’ certainly does not help remove that stigma, contends the Desai Foundation. Periods are natural and they shouldn’t have to be whispered about, they said.

