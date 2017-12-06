Canadian Indian sentenced for seeking sex with minor girl in Arizona

In an Arizona federal court, Canadian Indian Dilbagh Singh was sentenced 46 months in prison for travelling to the U.S. to have sex with a minor girl.

Singh previously pleaded guilty to international travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

According to the court documents, in January 2017, Singh began an online relationship with a 15-year old girl and over the next four months, he told the girl that he wanted to engage in various sex acts with her.

Finally in May 2017, Singh travelled from Canada to Flagstaff, Arizona, to meet the girl and have sex with her.

According a FOX report, when he checked into a hotel with condoms and alcohol, he was arrested by local and federal authorities.