Aliya Bhatia appointed first Chief Education Officer in Atlanta

The city of Atlanta, in Georgia, has appointed an Indian American as its first Chief Education Officer.

Aliya Bhatia was named to the new cabinet-level post early in July by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Bhatia will work with Atlanta Public Schools and other community leaders to “improve access to quality education and vocational training for students and communities,” as well as convening industry and education leaders to develop vocational training programs to meet the growing demand for workers in the city’s film and entertainment, smart technology, and construction industries, according to a press release.

Bhatia’s work will also include the creation of a citywide Children’s Savings Account Program for every child entering kindergarten and with working across city government to ensure that public schools are a priority for infrastructure investment and public safety.

Bhatia previously worked at the Boston Consulting Group where she was an associate and consultant, who partnered with Fortune 500 clients to develop strategy, crunch numbers and lead through influence.

She has recently completed her master’s degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.