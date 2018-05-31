7 Indian American men accused of touching girls at a water park

Seven Indian American men have been accused of touching several young girls, inappropriately, on Memorial Day, at Golfland Sunsplash Water Park in Roseville, California.

They have been identified as:

Gursharanpal Banga, 34

Manpreet Singh Dhillon, 26

Lakhveer Singh Gill, 30

Baljinder Singh Khaira, 38

Balwinder Singh Malhi, 32

Dharampal Singh, 21

Harpreet Singh Talwar, 18

“It appears that the individuals worked in a coordinated fashion to get a young victim near them or around them and then they proceeded to inappropriately touch the victim. The kids involved in this situation reported it to onsite security and onsite security immediately reported it to the police department. That’s how we were able to apprehend these individuals,” Rob Baquera of the Roseville Police Department told KCRA.

“These guys were — I think they were — acting up because they were getting saved in all the pools. I don’t know if they could swim — they acted like they couldn’t swim,” Steve Rodgers, the general manager of Golfland Sunsplash, told KCRA.

Sunsplash officials released a statement after the incident:

“We at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash take allegations of this nature very seriously. We are committed to providing a safe environment for all of our patrons. We contacted the authorities immediately and will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies investigating this matter. We are unable to discuss any details involving any ongoing investigations.”

“It appears that the individuals who were arrested knew each other and worked in a coordinated effort to inappropriately touch several female juveniles,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

The seven men were charged with committing lewd and lascivious acts with children under the age of 14 and conspiracy to commit a crime and are to appear in court on June 27.