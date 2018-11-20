World Vegan Vision celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington, DC and New Jersey

This year, World Vegan Vision (WVV), formerly known as World Vegetarian Vision, held their annual Vegan Thanksgiving on November 13 at the Congress House in Washington D.C. and at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Edison, New Jersey, on November 17.

At the Washington D.C. celebration, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) invited more than 70 World Vegan Vision delegates and representatives from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Ohio chapters.

“It is so nice that you are celebrating a Vegetarian Thanksgiving at the same time that many people just finished celebrating Diwali,” the Congressman, a vegetarian himself, told the audience while he wished them a Happy Diwali.

In New Jersey, the celebration of a Vegetarian Thanksgiving continued with performances by members of Art N’ Beat and Sonalee Vyas Dance Company.

The New Jersey celebration was attended by more than 350 people, including Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, the founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media.

H.K. Shah, the founder and chairman of WVV, was excited about collaborating with Art N’ Beat and Save Indian Farmers, a non-profit organization established under Section 501 (c) (3) of the IRS to address issues related to farmer’ suicides in India.

“This collaboration with two other organizations, allows for the sharing of ideas and views,” Shah told ITV Gold, adding that the goal is to eventually make everyone a vegan.

Dr. Parikh honored shah at the event in New Jersey.

Dr. Sunil Parikh of SKN Foundation expressed his gratitude for the initiative, explaining the importance of eating healthy and how one can do so by being a vegan.

“I look forward to a bright future for us South Asians in the world. As a community, we have to prevent diabetes, manage diabetes and manage all kinds of chronic diseases,” he told ITV Gold.

Nitin Vyas, the media chair of World Vegan Vision, in remarks to Desi Talk emphasized how vegetarian and vegan food is much healthier for the human body and the environment, thus one “should stay away from animals and dairy.”

The events in Washington, D.C. and New Jersey also featured speeches by experts discussing veganism, health and how to convert into one.