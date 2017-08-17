Vickyy Kohhli releases new song on Independence Day

On the occasion of India’s 70th Independence Day, Vickyy Kohhli is releasing his new track titled “Des Tera” which he will especially dedicate to all of the Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis who live abroad.

“We all are migrants and sometimes feels like going home to be with our roots which brought idea of creating this sufi rock song,” Kohhli said.

The track will be available on YouTube, iTunes and other popular platforms for download.

Kohhli will be visiting various cities across the U.S. and Canada to release this song.

Kohhli is a Bollywood Singer and Music Director who has given songs for Bollywood movies including Mr. Majnu, Pyar Mein Kyun, Anjali’s Secret Box and Hang Up.

He is currently staying in Philadelphia with his family and operating his studio and event company as well as helping produce songs for many local Desi artists in the U.S. and Canada.

Kohhli has shared the stage with Indian Idol Abhijeet Sawant during the Indian Independence Day Celebrations in New York in August 2011.

His songs and interviews have been broadcasted by major Indian and Pakistani TV channels like B4U, Sahara, Jus Punjabi, Namaste America, TV Asia etc. and on radio stations like EBC Radio in New Jersey, 88.1 FM in Philadelphia, 1460AM (RadioSangeet) in Houston, 1530AM (Desi Junction) in Chicago, and Radio Humsafar in Canada and California.