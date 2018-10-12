University of Houston building named after Indian American couple

The University of Houston will rename its Engineering Research Building after Durga D. Agrawal and Shushila Agrawal, the Indian American couple who has donated millions to the university in the past.

The $51 million building was opened last year, in which a floor was initially named after the couple.

According to a PTI report, Durga came to Houston in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.

He then earned his master’s degree and PhD in industrial engineering from the UH Cullen College of Engineering.

Governor Rick Perry appointed Agrawal to the University Of Houston System Board Of Regents in 2013, a position that he will serve through August 31, 2019, according to the university’s website.

In addition, Agrawal is the president & CEO of Piping Technology & Products, Inc., and is a director of the Agrawal Association of America as well as a member of the India Cultural Community and Industry Trade Advisory Committee, the websites says.

“My message to the students is to always be optimistic; one can achieve any goal with hard work, persistence and determination,” he told PTI.