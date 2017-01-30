Two Indians Plead Guilty To Smuggling Foreign Nationals Into U.S.

By a Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. Jan. 30, 2017 – Two men of Indian origin, admitted their roles in a conspiracy to illegally transport foreign nationals into the United States via commercial airline flights.

Nileshkumar Patel, 42, and Harsad Mehta, 68, both of India, pleaded guilty Jan. 30, before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini in Newark federal court to one count of conspiracy to smuggle foreign nationals into the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain.

The conspiracy count carries a maximum potential sentence of 10 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for May 16.

Patel and Mehta admitted that from June 2013 through October 2015, they carried out their money-making scheme by recruiting Indian nationals to enter and live in the U.S. illegally, according to court documents made public by the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman.

The two admitted that on July 24, 2014, they brought two Indian nationals to Bangkok, Thailand, so that they could be transported into the United States. They also admitted paying an individual – who was actually an undercover officer – to transport the foreign nationals from Thailand into Newark.