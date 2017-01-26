Trump Taps Hill Staffer, Former DHS Officer For Legal Team

By a Staff Writer

President Donald J. Trump announced the appointment of the legal team who will serve under White House Counsel Donald F. McGahn on compliance and ethics matters. It includes Indian-American attorney Uttam Dhillon, who has worked in both the executive and legislative branches of the federal government with significant experience in the private sector as a civil litigator and criminal defense attorney, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Immediately prior to this commissioned White House appointment, Dhillon served as chief oversight counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. Before that, in 2006, he was appointed by President George W. Bush as chief of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Counternarcotics Enforcement.

Dhillon also worked as an Associate Deputy Attorney General for the Department of Justice, Chief Counsel for the House Select Committee on Homeland Security, Policy Director for the U.S. House of Representatives Policy Committee, and as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles.

Dhillon is a graduate from Boalt Hall School of Law at the University of California, Berkeley in 1987

“The appointment of a team of this caliber reflects the importance of ethics compliance to the President and this administration,” White House Counsel McGahn is quoted saying in a White House press release.