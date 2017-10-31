Travel deals: Sale fares to South Africa and save on Hawaii whale-watching

Land

Honua Kai Resort & Spa on Maui has a whale-watching package with savings of at least $500. The Tons of Fun Whale Package starts at $2,260 for five nights in a one- or two-bedroom suite, daily breakfast for two and a choice of a traditional whale-watching boat tour or rafting tour. Each excursion includes a gift pack with binoculars, sunscreen, a Honua Kai logo cap, a beach bag, drinks and snacks. Add up to 14 percent in taxes. Book Nov. 1-March 31; travel Dec. 1-April 2. Holiday blackout dates apply. Info: 844-341-8509, honuakai.com

Ace Hotel is reducing rates by up to 25 percent at seven U.S. properties, plus London. Save 25 percent at the Pittsburgh hotel; 20 percent at properties in London, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Chicago and Palm Springs. Calif.; and 10 percent at the outpost in Portland, Ore. Rates vary. For example, with the discount, rates at the Ace Hotel Chicago start at $158, with taxes. Book by Nov. 3; travel dates and restrictions vary by property. Use promo code WINTERAGOGO. Info: acehotel.com

Save $875 on Kuoda Travel’s Best of Peru Folklore trip. The eight-night, independent tour costs $3,485 per person double and includes accommodations in Lima, Cusco, Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu; daily breakfasts; lunch at a Relais & Chateaux property; private driver and local guides; train from Ollantaytambo to Machu Picchu; round-trip flight between Lima and Cusco; daily tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Depart daily from April 2-Sept. 30 Info: 800-986-4150, www.kuodatravel.com/mountains-sing-best-peruvian-folklore

Sea

Celebrity Cruises is offering the World Is Open for the Holidays promotion in December. The first two passengers sharing a cabin choose two free perks: prepaid tips, unlimited Internet, a $150 onboard credit or classic beverage package. Also, up to two additional guests sharing an oceanview or higher-category cabin receive half-price fares. The deal applies to 12 sailings departing Dec. 19-31. For example, the seven-night Western Caribbean cruise departing Miami on Dec. 30 starts at $1,549 per person for the first two passengers and $424 each for the third and fourth passengers. Add $132 taxes per person. On a seven-night cruise, the savings are $770 for the beverage package, $398 for Internet and $230 for prepaid tips. Book by Nov. 1. Info: 877-812-4739, celebritycruises.com

Air

South African Airways has sale fares from Washington Dulles to several cities in South Africa. Round-trip air to Johannesburg starts at $829; to Cape Town, from $859; and to Durban, from $869, including taxes. Travel through Dec. 9 or depart Jan. 10-March 31 and return by April 15. Restrictions include a minimum Sunday-night stay. Other airlines are matching. Book by Oct. 31 at flysaa.com

Package

Out Island Promotion Board in the Bahamas is offering a $250 air credit per booking. The deal applies to stays of four nights or longer at more than 40 properties, including Hilton at Resorts World Bimini, Green Turtle Club Resort on Abaco, and the Marina and Chester Bonefish Lodge on Acklins. Prices vary. For example, four nights at the Green Turtle starts at $984, including taxes. Book by Nov. 13; travel through June 30. Travelers who prefer to travel by fast ferry from Miami also receive a $250 credit. Info: www.myoutislands.com/bahamas-vacation-packages/250-air-credit

Save $400 per person on Gate 1 Travel’s Classic South Africa with Robben Island tour. The 12-day package starts at $2,279 per person double for the Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 departures. Price includes round-trip air from New York to Cape Town; flight from Cape Town to Durban; nine nights’ lodging in South Africa (Cape Town, Hluhluwe, Hazyview and Johannesburg) and one night in Swaziland; 17 meals; motorcoach transport; game drives; tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Book by Nov. 5. Use promo code WPSAF400. Info: 800-682-3333, www.gate1travel.com/africa/south-africa/2018

THE WASHINGTON POST