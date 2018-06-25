Travel deals: Sale fare to Dublin and $649 Northern Lights package to Iceland

Land

Diamond Lodge, a high-end property in Belize’s Ambergris Caye, is offering 50 percent off all rooms. Rates start at $100 a night, plus 9 percent tax. Book by Sept. 31; stay by Dec. 21. Use code SummerSpecial. Info: 501-226-4377, diamondlodgebelize.com

The newly renovated Hotel Figueroa, in downtown Los Angeles, is offering a summer special with 30 percent off rooms and suites, plus a daily food and drink credit. The Forever Summer Deal starts at $245 per night, plus 16 percent tax, and includes a $30 credit that can be used at all of the hotel’s dining venues, including Breva, Veranda and Bar Figueroa; a Hotel Figueroa tote bag; and late checkout. Book by Aug. 31 for stays through Sept. 30. Info: 877-724-1973, hotelfigueroa.com

Book two nights and get a third night free at the Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club in Naples, Fla. Rates vary. For example, a three-night weekend in September starts at $753, including taxes, a savings of $387. The beachfront resort on the Gulf of Mexico features an on-site golf course, spa, tennis center and free recreation program for children 5-12. Stay through Sept. 30. Info: 800-237-7600, naplesbeachhotel.com

Sea

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection is offering savings of $500 on four itineraries and $1,000 on seven others. For example, save $1,000 per person on select departures of the 12-night Legendary Rhine & Moselle cruise between Amsterdam and Basel, Switzerland. The Nov. 2 departure starts at $3,999 per person double, plus $270 taxes. All discounted cruises depart in 2018. Book the Picture-Perfect promo by June 30. Info: 800-257-2407, uniworld.com

Save 20 percent on select Caribbean cruises and 25 percent on Halloween cruises in Canada on the Disney Cruise Line. The seven-night Halloween on the High Seas Canada cruise from New York to Quebec City on Sept. 20 starts at $1,176 per person double, plus $188 in taxes, for an inside stateroom. (The reverse itinerary departs on Sept. 27.) The Caribbean deal applies to three trips, including the seven-night Western Caribbean cruise that departs from Port Canaveral, Fla., on Aug. 4 and starts at $2,142, plus $123 in taxes. For the Caribbean deal, you must book a veranda stateroom. Info: 800-491-9744, disneycruise.disney.go.com/special-offers/domestic-special-rates

Air

Aer Lingus has sale on flights from Washington Dulles to Dublin for travel Sept. 1-Oct. 31. Round-trip air starts at $493 for the saver fare, which does not include a checked bag or advance seat selection. Fare with similar restrictions on other airlines starts at $579. Saturday-night minimum stay required. Book by June 27 at aerlingus.com/html/en-US/home.html

Package

Icelandair is offering an Iceland Northern Lights Getaway package starting at $649 per person double. The vacation includes round-trip, nonstop flights from Washington Dulles to Reykjavik; three nights at Center Hotel Plaza; a Northern Lights Hunt evening tour; a Golden Circle District tour; and taxes. Priced separately, the trip costs about $1,020. Depart Oct. 1-Jan. 31, except Nov. 6-12 and Dec. 19-Jan. 9. Book by June 30 at icelandair.com/vacations/northern-lights/iceland-northern-lights-getaway-special

