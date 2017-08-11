Travel deals: $2,000 off an Antarctic Peninsula cruise, plus a discounted fishing package in Belize

Land

Peregrine Adventures, a small, group-ad­ven­ture-travel company, is offering 20 percent off most of its international trips, including those to Egypt, Uganda, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica and Tuscany in Italy. For example, the 15-day Explore Azerbaijan, Georgia & Armenia itinerary, which departs Oct. 7 and 14, costs $2,792 per person double, down from $3,490. Price includes 14 nights’ hotel accommodations; 14 breakfasts, two lunches and six dinners; private bus and metro transportation; activities, such as visits to UNESCO World Heritage sites and wineries; and taxes. Book by Aug. 31; depart by Dec. 14. Info: 855-832-4859, peregrineadventures.com

The U.K.-based On Foot Holidays is listing all of next year’s self-guided walking tours at 2017 prices, a savings of up to 10 percent. The deal applies to routes in such European destinations as Austria, Croatia, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Turkey. For example, the new Italian Lakes — Maggiore and Orta itinerary starts at about $1,042 per person double and includes seven nights lodgings in bed-and-breakfasts, luggage transfers, route information and taxes. Use promo code USA2018. Depart late March to early November 2018. Info: www.onfootholidays.co.uk

Frontiers International Travel is discounting a seven-night fishing package at Turneffe Flats Lodge in Belize. The trip costs $2,957 per person double, a savings of $1,128, for three Saturday departures in September and one in October. Package includes lodging, meals, daily guided fishing trips, most taxes and airport transfers. Info: 800-245-1950, www.frontierstravel.com/turneffe-flats

Sea

Poseidon Expeditions is offering $2,000 off three departures of its 11-night Antarctic Peninsula cruise. The savings apply to Main Deck Suite staterooms and higher categories. The Nov. 24 and Dec. 4 cruise starts at $9,195 per person double and from $10,195 for the Dec. 14 voyage. Price includes airport and ship transfers; pre-cruise night at the Arakur Resort & Spa hotel in Ushuaia, Argentina; all onboard meals; landings and excursions; Poseidon Expeditions parka; and port fees. Info: 347-801-2610, poseidonexpeditions.com

Save 20 percent on select Disney Cruise Line Halloween on the High Seas sailings departing from New York. The deal applies to veranda staterooms with restrictions (cabin category VGT) on two October departures. The four-night cruise to Canada leaving Oct. 2 is $1,088 per person double (plus $143 taxes), a savings of $272. Savings also apply to a seven-night Canada cruise departing Oct. 21, which costs $1,960, plus $174 taxes. Info: 800-491-9744, disneycruise.disney.go.com/special-offers/new-york

Air

Southwest has a systemwide sale on nonstop flights booked by Aug. 17. For example, round-trip air from Washington Dulles or Reagan National to Atlanta starts at $128, with taxes; flights from BWI Marshall to New Orleans start at $128 round trip. Twenty-one-day advance purchase required. For domestic destinations, travel on all days but Friday and Sunday, from Aug. 29 to Feb. 14. Blackout dates and other restrictions apply. By comparison, the fare to New Orleans typically starts at $200. Info: www.southwest.com

Package

With CheapCaribbean.com, book a seven-night Caribbean package (or longer) on National Relaxation Day (Aug. 15) and receive $100 off. For example, with the discount, eight nights at the all-inclusive Tamarijn Aruba costs $1,645 per person double. Price includes round-trip air from Washington Reagan or BWI Marshall, all meals and beverages, and a slew of activities. Travel Aug. 15-Dec. 31. Info: 800-786-0435, www.cheapcaribbean.com.

THE WASHINGTON POST