Tom Suozzi meets Narendra Modi in India

NEW YORK – Congressman Tom Suozzi (D–Long Island, Queens) traveled to India last week and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss U.S. – India relationship.

The formal talks were conducted as part of a high-level delegation of Congressional leaders which included Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Pete Olson (R-TX), Terry Sewell (D-AL), Dina Titus (D-NV), Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) and Drew Ferguson (R-GA).

Along with Modi, the delegation also met with the Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad and the Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar to discuss trade, strategic partnerships, immigration and security coordination.

The delegation also attended the India-U.S. Trade Policy Forum where they discussed trade tariffs, immigration issues and the India-U.S. strategic partnership to identify ways to strengthen it further.

“Our relationship with India is based upon shared values, including the rule of law and respect for diversity, and has never been stronger. It is driven, in part, by our vibrant Indian-American community, one of the most industrious and successful diaspora populations in the world. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have a shared interest in promoting global security and economic prosperity through trade, investment and communications,” said Congressman Suozzi, in a statement.