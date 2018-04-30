Three Indian Americans killed in fire in New York house

Indian American Harleen Maggo, 32, and her paternal grandparents Ragvir Kaur-Kainth, 82, and Pyara Kainth, 87, died in a house fire on 211th Street near 93rd Avenue in Queens Village around midnight, Saturday, according to multiple news reports.

Maggo’s two children, an 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy, were both trapped inside the house until they were rescued by firefighters and taken to Nassau University Medical Center where the girl was said to be critical condition while the boy was in stable condition.

Seven other people who were inside the home were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries that were not deemed life threatening, FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Gala told the New York Daily News.

Firefighters rescued a total of 11 people.

“She came out from the house and she went back in to rescue both grandparents,” Maggo’s brother, Param Singh told ABC7NY.

Ranjit Kaur, a relative was asleep in the basement when she ran out a side door after her two teenage children woke her up when they smelled smoke.

Once she was out, she could hear her relatives yelling out “Save us! Save us! Save us!” as she saw “big red flames” shooting out from the second floor of the house.

While others were attempting to get out the building, one man jumped from a second-floor window.

Before the fire broke out, the family was up partying as they were preparing for a relative’s wedding which is next weekend.

Neighbors knew the family very well.

Babzy Sukhdeo, 77, who has been living around the corner for 30 years, told the New York Times that the family always had a house full of relatives during the weekend.

Sukhdeo had even offered to house a few relatives during the wedding “We always helped each other out like that,” she said.

Phillip Dhanpaul, 56, another neighbor told the New York Times that the family always look after his home when he travels to Guyana, stating “we all look out for each other here. We’re all good neighbors.”

According to a New York Daily News report, Maggo had just bought the home with her husband; her mother, Harpinder (Hari) Kainth operated a makeshift beauty salon in the front of the home and her father, Ranjit Kainth works for a caterer delivery service.

Firefighters don’t know where the fire started from or how it was started, the house is completely destroyed, according to a New York Times report.