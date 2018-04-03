Thousands Enjoy India Fair In New Jersey

Indian art, culture, fashion and local talent were on display at the India Fair held over a period of two days in New Jersey, March 31 and April 1. Shopping, kids rides, Indian cuisine, gift items, jewelry, handicrafts, and lot of give- aways, kept thousands of people coming to the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center in Raritan Center, Edison, N.J., organizers said in a press release.

Considered one of the biggest South Asian festivals on the East Coast, the India Fair aims to bring the community and various businesses under one roof, promote local talent, diversity, art, culture, and New Jersey’s heritage, organizers say.

Bollywood star Mahima Chaudhary and singer Jyotika Tangri, the Zee TV Cine Award winner for Best Female Singer, were the highlight of the two days, performing live.

More than 1,000 local artistes from the tristate area showed their talents and were judged in a competition coordinated by India Fair organizer Arun Anand.

The dance competition included several categories – minor, junior and senior — in which leading schools in New Jersey participated. Sonalee’s Dance Studio won the 1st place in Junior and Senior category in the competition.

The cultural show was dominated by music performances, radio and television artists and personalities. Indian Cuisine – vegetarian and non-vegetarian- was also a major attraction at the fair.

Fashion shows were presented by Dolly Kaur’s Style Boutique, and Alankar Boutique. Popular items that sold well included the “kurtis” (short kurtas), silk sarees, scarves, stoles, handicrafts, bags, jewelry, bangles, and diamond jewelry, according to organizers. Many banks, insurance companies, mortgage companies, artworks by painters, long distance calling companies, were among the vendors.

Major sponsors of India Fair 2018 were ZEE TV HD, BCB Bank, New York Life, Farmers Insurance, Parikh Worldwide Media, TD Bank, Investors Bank, Mass Mutual, Academy Dental, TV Asia, Lyca Mobile, and many more.

The Fair was organized by Business NJ LLC, and the event was managed by Royal Events and Entertainment.