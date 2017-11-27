“The Grinch” will be collecting “Toys for Tots” in Edison this holiday season

EDISON, NJ – The infamous Dr. Seuss character, “The Grinch” was caught green-handed when he tried to steal Christmas away from Edison.

Edison Officers Chris Gadomski and Keith Jackson, caught The Grinch in a parody video and sentenced him to do community service in spreading the holiday cheer.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 29, The Grinch’s portable jail cell will be hauled throughout Edison on a fire truck that will make stops in various neighborhoods so he can greet and be photographed with children of all ages, from 5 to 10 p.m. over the next seven days.

Parents who do bring their children to meet The Grinch are asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy for the Edison’s annual Toys For Tots drive.

Officers will then distribute the toys to children at JFK Hospital and The Lakeview School for children with disabilities as well as to women’s shelters in the area.

“Good police work is about more than enforcing the law. It’s about engaging our community and having some fun. Using the Grinch to spread holiday cheer and to collect Toys For Tots while our police officers interact with parents and children is positive, proactive police work,” said Police Chief Thomas Bryan who also had a message for any real Grinches or “porch-pirates” who might try to steal online gifts from people’s front doors, this holiday season.

“Our police department has stepped up neighborhood patrols and our officers are on the lookout for criminal activity. Perpetrators caught ‘stealing Christmas’ from any Edison residence will not be treated like a Dr. Seuss character. They probably will not be home for holidays,” Chief Bryan added.

“Once again, I am proud that our Police Department has found an imaginative way to go beyond the customary call-of-duty during the holiday season. They are entertaining families and providing holiday gifts for some of our most deserving children,” said Mayor Thomas Lankey.

More of The Grinch’s schedule is posted on Facebook at /EdisonPolice or can be accessed by dialing (732) 248-7575.