Television A Respectable Medium For Women: Karuna Pandey

NEW DELHI

Actress Karuna Pandey feels television is a respectable medium for women. Karuna, who is seen in Colors’ show “Devanshi” at present, added that actresses have shed their inhibitions while picking projects on the small screen.

“I have been a part of the small screen industry since 2005. I will not say that it (position of women) has changed, but it has grown with time. Women were powerful, but now they are all the more powerful. All the shows are women-centric,” Karuna told IANS over phone from Mumbai. Karuna has been part of TV shows like “Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara”, “Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli” and “Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki” in the past.

She said actresses are now “open and very strong to take up any challenge”.

“They have no inhibitions in taking on the concept like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ or ‘Devanshi’,” she added. The actress also believes that as “a medium, television is respectable for women”. “It is a respectful area to be in. You earn money from your passion. You are respected and appreciated for that,” she said.

IANS