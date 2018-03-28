Sunita Patel named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division

Indian American Sunita Patel has been named President of the West Coast Technology and Life Sciences (TLS) Division effective April 13, according to a press release.

Patel was previously serving as the company’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director, she will now oversee Comerica Bank’s TLS teams in California, Texas, Washington, Massachusetts, Virginia, New York and Toronto, Canada.

Patel has had extensive experience in building relationships with venture capital firms and lending to venture backed early to late stage technology companies as she has spent her 25-year career in the venture lending market with 20 of them managing Comerica’s Venture Capital Group.

Patel will continue to be based in Palo Alto, California, which is where Comerica’s TLS Division is headquartered.

“Sunita has built many great relationships with leaders in the venture capital community, and she has more than two decades of experience working with complex technology companies in various stages of growth,” said Judy Love, California Market President, Comerica Bank.

“She is the right person to lead our TLS division in a dynamic and everchanging environment. Under her direction, Comerica’s TLS team will continue to bring value and financial intelligence to the innovation sector,” she added.

Patel is a member of the VCNetwork and is an early sponsor of the organization.

She is also a charter member of The Indus Entrepreneurs, a global entrepreneurship organization, and serves on the advisory board for The Forum for Women Entrepreneurs and The Women’s Technology Cluster.

Patel is often asked to participate on panels and speak at events as an industry expert; she has been a longtime supporter of the American India Foundation as well.