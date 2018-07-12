Sujata Day is 2019 HBO Visionaries program Ambassador

Indian American actress Sujata Day from HBO’s Insecure, is serving as the Ambassador and spokesperson for the 2019 HBO Visionaries program.

She is featured in an official promo video that is asking cinematic storytellers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to send in their entries for third annual Asian Pacific American Visionaries, the leading short film competition.

In a press release, HBO said that the top three winners will receive cash prizes and the opportunity to premiere their works on the channel as well as on their on-demand, digital and social platforms.

All submissions are due by Wednesday, November 14 at 11:59 p.m. and should follow the criteria:

Running time: 10-15 minutes, inclusive of credits

Films must have been directed by a person of Asian or Pacific Islander descent

Director must be a resident of one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.

Films must be in the English language or contain English subtitles (common phrases acceptable)

Films must be a major festival premiere

Films must have commenced principal photography on or after October 1, 2017

Films must not have had any previous exhibition on broadcast or cable

Employees of HBO and other WarnerMedia entity and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate

HBO Visionaries was established in 2016 to provide an unprecedented platform for emerging filmmakers to share their unique and diverse perspectives of the community.

For this year’s competition, HBO is seeking innovative storytellers whose works reflect the modern Asian Pacific American experience.

Judges for the competition include HBO executives and representatives from leading Asian American media organizations including the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) and Visual Communications.

“HBO Visionaries is a terrific example of a proactive approach towards addressing Asian American representation. Although we’re seeing more APA faces in mainstream films and television these days, it’s also important that our stories are being told authentically and that’s where this competition comes in,” Day is quoted as saying in the press release.

“It’s been a watershed year for Asian Americans in Hollywood and we plan to continue building on that momentum through HBO Visionaries. HBO is proud to present a competition that is not only contributing to the conversation but also discovering some incredible talent along the way,” Jackie Gagne, VP Multicultural Marketing at HBO, said.