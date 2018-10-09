Spectacular Garba attracts thousands in New Jersey

Around 5,000 to 6,000 people gathered on October 5 and 6 at the Edison Expo Hall for a spectacular Garba hosted by India House and United Edison.

“I have been hosting this Garba for the past 30 years and India House has been hosting for about last five years and this is the first time we decided to come together to make this Navratri bigger and better,” Peter Kothari told Desi Talk.

While Jigra and KB Music Group will perform at the next four Garbas on October 12, 13, 19 and 20, this past weekend, Parth Oza and Group filled the air with festivity.

“We are expecting a lot more people to come in the next two weekends as Navratri will be in full bloom then,” Kothari added.

Kothari also mentioned how they always want to give everyone, especially the young generation, the best of the best facilities so they can fully enjoy Navratri each year.