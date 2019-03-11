Some South Asian groups, including Indian-Americans show support for Melinda Katz in race for Queens DA

A coalition of organizations representing the South Asian community, including Indian-Americans in Queens joined Melinda Katz, borough president and candidate for Queens District Attorney, to express their support for her.

Katz received an endorsement from leaders of the South Asian Democratic Alliance, the American Bangladesh Business Association, the New American Voter Association, the South Asian – Indo Caribbean Association, and the Jamaica Bangladesh Friendship Society, according to a press release from her campaign March 10.

Katz’ campaign estimated that more than 50 supporters joined the rally in Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights March 10. Leaders from the groups praised Katz saying she was dedicated to protecting the rights of immigrants and committed to involving diverse community groups in the decision-making process of the District Attorney’s office, the press release said.

“Our borough’s strength is in its diversity. But with President Trump and so many in Washington acting openly hostile to immigrants, we need leaders who can stand strong in support of our friends and neighbors,” Katz is quoted saying at the rally, according to the press release.

“As Borough President, I’ve made the office an ally to immigrants throughout Queens, partnering with the DA’s office to offer free legal resources to those who need them. As District Attorney, I’ll continue to work with community groups like the ones gathered with us today and protect immigrants from wage theft, deportation, and harassment,” Katz added at the rally.

Dilip Nath, president of New Americans Voter Association, is quoted saying at the rally, “Melinda Katz will usher in a new era of justice as Queens DA. She has shown a community-centered approach to leadership during her entire distinguished career in public service. She has shown that she listens to immigrant communities and will do whatever it takes to ensure their rights. The New American community enthusiastically endorses her.”

Democratic District Leader-at-Large Moin Choudhury, said,”From the City Council to the Borough President’s office, Melinda has experience in every level of government. She knows the community and she understands our needs. I’m extremely proud of my friends throughout the South Asian community for gathering to support Melinda. She has our full support.”

Katz has been endorsed by several local elected officials and leaders throughout Queens, the campaign release said. She has been endorsed by among others, Representatives Gregory Meeks, Carolyn Maloney, and Tom Suozzi, along with the Queens County Democrats, numerous Imams, Reverends, Rabbis, among scores of community leaders and individual members of the Hindu, Sikh, and Muslims communities, going by the names on her election website.