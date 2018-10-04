SKN Foundation holds annual gala on diabetes

SOMERSET, New Jersey – The Shri Krishna Nidhi Foundation (SKN) held their annual

gala on Friday, September 28 at The Marigold, with a focus on Diabetes.

The evening was hosted by Indian actress and fashion designer Mandira Bedi, who

shared her fitness regime with the audience.

“Fitness is a way of life. It is never too late to embark on a journey to fitness. It’s not

important to go to the gym, what is important is to stay active and eat mindfully. What is more important though, is living a healthy lifestyle and balancing your life. In the 24

hours of the day we luckily get seven hours of sleep, that leaves us 17 hours and within

those hours one should find at least 45 minutes for themselves to exercise and be

active,” Bedi advised the audience.

The evening also featured IndyCar series driver with type 1 diabetes Charlie Kimball

and Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna.

Kimball is the first race car driver to have diabetes in the history of IndyCar and win.

When Kimball was diagnosed with diabetes in 2007 at the age of 22, his first thought

was “I am a professional race car driver, will I ever be able to get behind the wheel

again? I felt like someone had hit slow motion on my life and I didn’t know what the rest

of it was going to look like.”

But when his doctor told him that this would not affect his career, Kimball said that he

had to figure out what diabetes meant to him and how he would manage with it on the

race track.

“Six months after I was diagnosed, my first race with diabetes, I finished on the podium

and I remember standing on the podium and kissing the trophy thinking not only am I

the same driver I was before I was diagnosed, but I am a better one because of it,” he

said.

So in 2011, at the age of 29, Kimball was the first licensed driver with diabetes to qualify

for an average speed of up to 225 miles per hour and in 2013, became the first driver

with diabetes to win an IndyCar race.

Khanna, on the other hand, only shared his experiences about coming to this country

and briefly touched upon the issue of diabetes.

Others who spoke at the event include Dr. Nayan Khotari and Assemblyman Raj

Mukherji.

“The South Asian community has already prospered in the fields of medicine, business

and IT, and now we are excelling in politics, journalism and many other fields. Our genes are 50 million years old and our environment is 50. This combination has led to

many medical issues and diseases,” Khotari said.

“At St. Peter’s University Hospital we have established the South Asian Diabetes

Education and Resource Center focusing mainly on diabetes as well as other

disabilities. The center provides free diabetes education, screening and treatment. We

have South Asian physicians, diabetes specialists, dieticians and nurses, who have the

knowledge and understanding of South Asian diets, norms and customs,” he added.

Assemblyman Mukherji reminded everyone that “they call diabetes the silent killer

because the symptoms just creep up on you. Here in the U.S., we are the ethnic

minority that suffers the most from this diabetes as a quarter of the South Asian

population suffers with this disease.”

According to their website, the SKN Foundation is a not-for-profit organization with a

mission to promote total wellness of the person and community through education.