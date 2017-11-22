Sister of 3-year old Sherin Mathews who was found dead in October, out of foster care

The four-year-old sister of adopted Indian-American toddler Sherin Mathews, who died in “questionable circumstances,” has been taken out of foster care after six weeks and is now living with “family in the Houston-area,” according to WFAA news.

The girl’s parents were both arrested in Sherin’s unexpected death in early October.

As reported by News India Times earlier, Wesley Mathews was arrested after he admitted to police that he had dumped the child’s body in an open drain, when Sherin choked on her milk while he “physically assisted” her. The foster mother, Sini Mathews was later arrested after detectives alleged Sherin was left alone while the foster parents went to dinner with their biological daughter, the night before Sherin went “missing.”

The couple adopted Sherin from India last year but according to news reports, were unaware of the “developmental issues” she had. The 3-year old toddler’s body was discovered by police on October 22 in a culvert less than a mile away from the Mathews’ family home.

According to a Blasting News report, a Child Protective Services (CPS) representative said that a judge decided the four-year-old sister could leave foster care. Following the judgment, the biological daughter of the parents who are in prison, was “transported” to a relative’s home.

Child Protective Services removed the olde child from her biological family’s home on October 9, two days after Sherin was reported missing.

Marissa Gonzales, a spokeswoman for Texas’ Department of Family and Protective Services, was quoted saying that a home study was conducted prior to the older sister leaving foster care.

Gonzales also stated that CPS does permit parents who are locked up to have visitation with their children. But if the little girl’s mother posts bond and is released from jail then CPS may ask the judge to have restricted “visitation rights.”

The Richardson Police department is still awaiting the findings of the cause of Sherin’s death from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office and depending on the results, charges could be modified.

NBC 5 reported that the next custody hearing with CPS is scheduled for November 29.