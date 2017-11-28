Sini Mathews’ bond reduced to $100,000 in toddler death case

NEW YORK – Indian American Sini Mathews’ bond was lowered from $250,000 to $100,000 on Monday after she spent the holiday weekend in jail for her child endangerment case.

According to an NBC 5 report, Mathews’ bond was reduced at the Monday hearing by Dallas County Criminal District Court Judge Stephanie Fargo but is required to be put under house arrest and forced to wear an ankle monitor.

Mathews is the mother of Sherin Mathews, the Indian American toddler who died suspiciously last month.

The NBC 5 report also mentioned that Richardson police said that Mathews was a flight risk and before she was arrested she asked her pediatrician for shot records so that her 3-year-old biological daughter could “go to India” after which Fargo surrendered Mathews’ passport.

She and her husband Wesley were arrested earlier this month after police learned they they had left Sherin, their adopted daughter, at home without adult supervision, while they went to dinner with their other biological daughter on Oct. 6.

Wesley told police that Sherin was being punished for not drinking her milk and was alive when they returned home, 90 minutes later and as a result, took Sini into custody for child endangerment, ordering her to be held on a $250,000 bond.

The next day, Wesley called police and reported Sherin missing saying that she had just disappeared overnight, with her location unknown, after he had ordered her to stand outside for not drinking her milk, at 3 a.m.

Authorities found the girl’s body in a drainage culvert about a mile away from the Mathews’ home, two weeks after she was reported missing, provoking Wesley to say that he had “physically assisted” Sherin to drink the milk and that she choked and died and moved her body.

He was immediately arrested and remains to be in jail on a felony charge of injury to a child.

Meanwhile, Sini said she was innocent in Sherin’s death as she was asleep while it happened, thus her attorney, Mitchell Nolte, requested that her bond be reduced claiming that the normal bond schedule for someone with no priors is just $500.

After Sherin disappeared, the couple’s biological 3-year-old daughter was placed into foster care and is now in custody of family members living in the Houston area.

Sini and Wesley’s custody hearing for their 3-year-old is scheduled for Nov. 29 while the investigation into Sherin’s death still continues.