Share & Care raises $70,000 for programs to empower rural India

By
Ruchi Vaishnav
5K Race Ready to Start come Rain or Shine

PARAMUS, NJ – Share & Care Foundation held its inaugural Make a Difference 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

The event raised over $70,000 for Share & Care’s programs to empower rural India with opportunities for gender equality, healthcare, education, and sanitation and hygiene.

More than 340 people ages 1 to 80 participated in this family-friendly 5-kilometer race, which also included a 1K (1 kilometer) Kids Walk/Run, yoga and other wellness activities, and a charity drive benefiting two local nonprofits.

Attendees received complimentary T-shirts, and each child who participated in the 1K Kids Walk/Run received a medal. Additionally, the top runners in each category were honored during an awards ceremony.

Supporters of Share and Care – Every step Made a Difference to Rural India

List of winners:

In the men’s category: Shaf Qu (20:38.55), Paul Baly (21:53.25), and Nimai Parikh (22:06.71). In the women’s category: Kelsey Ford (24:24.69), Sareena Parikh (25:03.45), and Yoko Perez (26:02.03). Boys 12 and under: Ryan Cox (30:31.34), Sami Gurunathan (31:45.08), and Aagam Kothari (36:47.33). Girls 12 and under: Suhani Pandya (39:20.28), Shanaya Parikh (41:33.70), and Riya Daga (41:36.77).

In a press release, Share & Care noted the contribution of 45 volunteers and 30 sponsors who contributed time, energy, funds, and in-kind donations to make the event possible. Because of their help, and because of the support of the runners (including children) who attended despite rain and cloudy skies, the Make a Difference 5K Walk/Run accomplished what it was designed to do — make a positive difference for marginalized women, children, and families in rural India.

Miss New Jersey 2017, Chhavi Verg handing out awards after the race.

“The weather did not dampen our spirit as more than 340 people moved to ‘Make a Difference,’” said Share & Care Foundation members and 5K organizers Saumil Parikh, Shreya Mehta, and Vipul Shah in a joint statement.

“This is perhaps one of the most unique events held under the Share & Care banner in a long time,” said Victor Gurunathan, a member of Share & Care’s Board of Trustees. “Kudos to members Shreya, Vipul, Saumil, and their wonderful team of volunteers who worked tirelessly to pull off this joyous event with clinical precision.”

Share & Care Foundation was founded in New Jersey in 1982 to give back by creating opportunities for deserving women and children living in poverty in India. Today, Share & Care works with community NGOs to initiate interconnected education, healthcare, sanitation & hygiene, and female empowerment programs to create long-term impact and sustainable change.

Yoga Instructor Preet Kaur handing out awards after the race.