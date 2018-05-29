Share & Care raises $70,000 for programs to empower rural India

PARAMUS, NJ – Share & Care Foundation held its inaugural Make a Difference 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

The event raised over $70,000 for Share & Care’s programs to empower rural India with opportunities for gender equality, healthcare, education, and sanitation and hygiene.

More than 340 people ages 1 to 80 participated in this family-friendly 5-kilometer race, which also included a 1K (1 kilometer) Kids Walk/Run, yoga and other wellness activities, and a charity drive benefiting two local nonprofits.

Attendees received complimentary T-shirts, and each child who participated in the 1K Kids Walk/Run received a medal. Additionally, the top runners in each category were honored during an awards ceremony.

List of winners:

In the men’s category: Shaf Qu (20:38.55), Paul Baly (21:53.25), and Nimai Parikh (22:06.71). In the women’s category: Kelsey Ford (24:24.69), Sareena Parikh (25:03.45), and Yoko Perez (26:02.03). Boys 12 and under: Ryan Cox (30:31.34), Sami Gurunathan (31:45.08), and Aagam Kothari (36:47.33). Girls 12 and under: Suhani Pandya (39:20.28), Shanaya Parikh (41:33.70), and Riya Daga (41:36.77).

In a press release, Share & Care noted the contribution of 45 volunteers and 30 sponsors who contributed time, energy, funds, and in-kind donations to make the event possible. Because of their help, and because of the support of the runners (including children) who attended despite rain and cloudy skies, the Make a Difference 5K Walk/Run accomplished what it was designed to do — make a positive difference for marginalized women, children, and families in rural India.

“The weather did not dampen our spirit as more than 340 people moved to ‘Make a Difference,’” said Share & Care Foundation members and 5K organizers Saumil Parikh, Shreya Mehta, and Vipul Shah in a joint statement.

“This is perhaps one of the most unique events held under the Share & Care banner in a long time,” said Victor Gurunathan, a member of Share & Care’s Board of Trustees. “Kudos to members Shreya, Vipul, Saumil, and their wonderful team of volunteers who worked tirelessly to pull off this joyous event with clinical precision.”

Share & Care Foundation was founded in New Jersey in 1982 to give back by creating opportunities for deserving women and children living in poverty in India. Today, Share & Care works with community NGOs to initiate interconnected education, healthcare, sanitation & hygiene, and female empowerment programs to create long-term impact and sustainable change.