Satjeet Kaur named Executive Director of Sikh Coalition

NEW YORK – The Sikh Coalition has announced that Satjeet Kaur will be the organization’s new Executive Director and will lead the day to-day management of the Sikh Coalition’s staff and drive the strategic direction of the organization, according to a press release.

“This organization has been built through the outstanding work of so many people over the last 17 years. I’m humbled by the opportunity to use this momentum to further civil rights in this country and empower the Sikh community. This work is as important as ever, and I look forward to working together across our legal, advocacy, education and community development programs to push for critical change on behalf of our community,” Kaur said, in a statement.

“Since joining the Sikh Coalition staff in 2010, Satjeet has contributed to nearly every programmatic area of the organization’s work. In her early years with the organization, she managed operations, supported Sikh state standards and education projects, developed Sikh awareness resources and launched the Sikh Coalition’s social media platforms. In recent years, as the Senior Director of Development and Finance, she refined organizational branding, incorporated game-changing technology, and installed new processes that resulted in the Sikh Coalition receiving recognition as one of the top nonprofits for transparency and governance.

Additionally, her fundraising leadership has doubled the resources supporting the Sikh community”, the Sikh Coalition said in a statement, according to a press release.

“Satjeet Kaur is undoubtedly the right choice for this job. Her integrity, judgment and commitment to the community have inspired thousands. For nearly eight years, I have admired her endless contributions to our work and her leadership across the Sikh community and within our team,” said co-Founder and Board Chairman Narinder Singh.

After serving as Interim Executive Director for the past five months, Singh will return to the board of directors as Executive Chairman.

In this expanded capacity he will chair the board of the Sikh Coalition and provide support to Kaur and the leadership of the organization.

The Sikh Coalition said that Kaur will remain based in the Sikh Coalition’s New York City headquarters, where she will lead a team of nearly 20 full-time staff, advisors and fellows working in New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and the Bay Area.

“For 17 years, the community has depended on us to defend their rights and create lasting impact for generations. I’m honored to help lead this work with our committed team, and I am excited about what the future holds for bringing lasting results,” Kaur added, in a statement.