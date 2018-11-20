Sarala Bathena Foundation, Buy-Rite raises $30K at Annual Super Sampler

The Sarala Bathena Foundation and Buy-Rite raised $30,000 at their 12th Annual Super Sampler, which was held on November 10, at Eagle Oaks Golf Club in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Super Sampler is a fundraiser that offers a tasting of over 500 wines, craft beers and spirits, and this year it was attended by more than 380 people.

Guests enjoyed music, entertainment and buffet dinner served by Eagle Oaks while they had the chance to sample numerous adult beverages.

The VIP section featured a caviar tasting, Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque 2007 and over 50 high end wines and tequila, among them, a $700 value Penfolds Grange and Sassicaia 2015, which was announced as the number one wine in the world.

Beer lovers were able to enjoy Samual Adams Utopias, a $200 craft beer.

The silent auction featured a 3 Liter Fanti Brunello, Eagle Oaks Golf Foursome, 1.5 Liter Besserat de Bellefon Rose and more than 40 other choices.

The date for next year’s 13th Annual Super Sampler is set for October 19, 2019 at Eagle Oaks Golf Club.

Funds raised will benefit The Sarala Bathena Foundation, The Monmouth Museum and Habitat for Humanity.

The Sarala Bathena Foundation was started in memory of our dear Sarala, a beloved wife and cherished mother who lost her battle with cancer and it is because of her spirit and generosity that the goal is to contribute in any way possible to a better tomorrow for those individuals and families affected by cancer and continue to make a positive difference everyday in the lives of others.

Support from the past has allowed the Foundation to donate funds to help cancer patients at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital as well as the Red Cross Cancer Hospital in India.

The Foundation is also in the process of setting up a scholarship in Jersey City and working with organizations that help at risk youth.

Buy-Rite is a liquor retail franchise with 54 locations in New Jersey.