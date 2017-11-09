Sanjay Shah sells Indian-American comedy ‘Model Minorities’ to Fox

NEW YORK – Indian American Sanjay Shah, the co-executive producer of Fresh Off The Boat, will be teaming up with Jonathan Krisel, the co-creator, executive producer and director of Portlandia, to write Fox’s new single-camera comedy; Model Minorities.

According to a Deadline report, Model Minorities is a comedy that busts stereotypes and follows a highly educated but struggling Indian-American who moves in with his uneducated, but rich, immigrant cousin.

Shah will not only write but will also be an executive producer for the series along with Krisel and his wife Danica Radovanov of 20th Century Fox TV.

Shah is a stand-up comedian, who has wrote the animated series King of the Hill for 20th Century Fox TV and was a co-executive producer for their series Enlisted, before joining ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat with creator and showrunner Nahnatchka Khan.

Shah has written for Comedy Central’s South Park and ABC’s Cougar Town as well, and also writes for Vice.com.