Ramsaran Awards Outstanding Students at PS90 Queens

Continuing his 13-year partnership with PS90 Queens Horace Mann School, Ashook Ramsaran presented awards and certificates of merit to 6 outstanding and deserving high achievers selected from the 5th grade graduating class of 2017. The “Stepping Up” ceremony was held on June 21 at Richmond Hill High School.

In addition to the financial awards, each of the 6 students received a Ramex certificate of outstanding achievement. Ramex is a manufacturing company in Queens founded by Ramsaran who is also the president of Indian Diaspora Council and Vice President of Queens Civic Congress.

Ramsaran serves as Principal-for-the-Day (PDAF) for the past 13 years at PS90Q located at 86-50 109th Street and has established a continuing partnership with the school which has an enrollment of 851 and a significant percentage of students of South Asian and Caribbean origin.