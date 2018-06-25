Radha-Krishna musical attracts thousands in New Jersey

The Gujarati musical “Sathvaro Radhe Shyam No” took center stage at the Ritz Theater in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Saturday, June 23.

More than 2,000 people attended the devotional musical saga of Radha and Krishna, which featured 40 artists in more than 1,000 costumes and 500 ornaments.

The show, hosted by Kanubhai Chauhan and supported by Aapka Colors TV channel, felt like a Broadway Show, according to many attendees.

“‘Sathvaro Radhe Shyam No’ has created an unbelievable history by becoming one of the biggest hits ever created in the musical show genre on the Gujarati stage,” a press release from the organization said.

The show was a “unique” presentation of the love of Radha and Krishna through songs, dance and artistic creations, it added.