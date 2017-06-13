Priyanka turns Mary Kom for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

MUMBAI

Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra returned to her “Mary Kom” avatar to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India campaign.

Priyanka shared a photograph of herself immortalised as wall art on Instagram on Monday.

“Change begins at home and I’m proud to be featured as part of this wall art in Mumbai by Viacom 18. I think art in public places in the form of wall paintings, graffiti or murals brings joy and drives all of us to keep the area clean and contribute to the beauty of our surroundings,” Priyanka wrote alongside the image.

“May it serve as a gentle reminder to work towards a ‘Chakachak Mumbai’. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” she added.

Priyanka played the role of boxer Mary Kom in her biopic in 2014.