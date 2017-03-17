Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi with Jimmy Fallon

IANS, Posted On : March 17, 2017 4:18 pm

NEW YORK

Actress Priyanka Chopra took the spirit of Holi to New York in “desi” style when she had an impromptu live celebration with TV host Jimmy Fallon on his popular chat show.

The actress lived up the fervor of the festival of colors, which was celebrated in India on March 13, with Fallon when she became a part of his show “The Jimmy Fallon Show”.

Priyanka, who appeared on the show for the third time, said playing Holi with Fallon was fun and made her a “little less homesick”.

She tweeted: “This was so fun Jimmy Fallon my favourite part besides your shocked face after I got you with a big blob of face paint was The Roots playing ‘Rang barse’.”

The “Quantico” star added: “And a happy Holi to you too Jimmy Fallon…I am a little less homesick now! I got you good… again!”

Fallon also took to Instagram to share the image with colours splattered over his face, with the caption: “Happy Holi”.

The actress then celebrated the festival with her friends and family in her New York apartment. She tweeted: “Happy Holi with the family and team. The white in my house is all colourful now! Nyc Holi homesick”.

Priyanka will make her Hollywood debut with “” this year.

IANS