Physician speaks at United Nations on importance of meditation

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 13, 2017 6:52 pm

Dr. Kunwarjit Singh Duggal, a guest of the United Nations Salus Well-Being Network, on March 8 spoke on the importance of “Cultivating Inner Peace for Outer Peace,” in the Secretariat Conference room at the United Nations. Duggal is a Board-Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialist and an assistant professor at Rush University Meditation Center in Chicago.

Duggan was at the U.N. representing the Science of Spirituality, a worldwide, spiritual organization dedicated to transforming lives through meditation. His father, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, head of Science of Spirituality, spoke at the U.N. last May on “Meditation as Medication for the Soul.”

By his own admission, Duggal is passionate about meditation as an intervention for many of life’s challenges, whether worldly or personal. He lectures extensively on meditation as an effective intervention for physical and emotional medical disorders.

In his speech, Duggal detailed the latest scientific research on the proven benefits of meditation, noting the different types of meditation. He also talked about several studies which focused on peace, stress and anxiety.

“My main message here is to talk about peace,” he told the audience. “How do we achieve peace? . . . In order to take peace to the next level, we have to find peace within ourselves first before we can go on helping the rest of society,” he noted.

He quoted a study where people were asked to meditate each morning for 21 straight days for a short duration of time. The researchers measured cortisol (the stress hormone) levels before and after 21 days and found a significant decrease in every participant. Other studies also found that for patients undergoing orthopedic rehabilitation those who meditated benefitted twice as much as those who were treated only with therapeutic exercise.

Duggal then presented a meditation technique practiced at the Science of Spirituality, Jyoti meditation, after which everyone had a chance to meditate for a short period.

The afternoon concluded with a question and answer session.