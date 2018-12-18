Parikh Worldwide Media host holiday party in New Jersey

Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, the founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media, hosted a holiday party for employees of his various businesses in the Tristate area, at The Castle in Roselle Park, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 16.

Dr. Parikh was not able to join in the celebrations this year. His wife, Dr. Sudha Parikh, welcomed more than 100 employees at the holiday party.

Dr. Parikh’s daughter, Dr. Purvi Parikh, presented all the employees present with a token of appreciation, at the event.

“The holiday party is an annual tradition to celebrate the accomplishments of the Parikh team and serves as an opportunity for Dr. Parikh to give back to his employees,” Dr. Purvi Parikh said.

The party also featured a Toys-for-Tots drive and a raffle.

Rosann Mejia, the Director of Operations, at Dr. Parikh’s medical business, said that she has been organizing the annual holiday party for the last 23 years.

“I always admire how much time Dr. Parikh dedicates to his work in both his medical and media fields. I hope to continue working with him,” she said.

Dr. Sudha Parikh added that the Parikh team in totality has done tremendously well this year, especially after acquiring a TV network, ITV Gold.