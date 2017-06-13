Param Singh suffers hand injury, hospitalised

MUMBAI

Actor Param Singh, who is currently seen as Rangeela on TV show “Ghulaam”, was hospitalised after he suffered a severe hand injury.

The actor was shooting for an action scene when he ended up slitting his right hand with the pieces of glass.

Param fainted after the accident and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital on June 10. He remained under observation for 24 hours and resumed shooting on Monday.

“The scene was very intense where I had to break the glass of the car with my hands and legs. It is unfortunate that this accident happened and I was badly injured, but nevertheless I am not going to stop shooting for the show,” Param said in a statement.

“Ghulaam” is aired on Life OK.