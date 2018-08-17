OFBJP-USA pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) – USA paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on Aug. 16, 2018.

In a press release, the organization extolled Vajpayee’s achievements and his personality.

Vajpayee had a passion for poetry and his selfless personality made everyone love him, the organization, and counted among his contributions pioneering universal education program Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, infrastructure projects like the Golden Quadrilateral road, and the nuclear tests.

Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of India in 1996, 1998, and 1999 and he was the first non-congress Prime Minister to complete a full term.

Also, he was the first person representing India as its foreign minister who addressed the United Nations Assembly in Hindi, the press release noted.

The OFBJP-USA also claimed Vajpayee presided over the most robust economy at that time and that he strove for peace with neighbors, especially Pakistan.

He was a freedom fighter and he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a swayamsevak in 1939 and was one of the founder members of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which is a precursor to the present Bharatiya Janata Party, the press release noted.

The press release said events will be held to recognize and celebrate the Vajpayee’s achievements around the U.S.