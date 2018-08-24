NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens Reminds Parents/Guardians That Back-to-School Preparedness Will Help Children Thrive

Physicals, immunizations, and wellness services available at little or no cost

NYC Health+ Hospitals/Queens invites families to visit a Back-to-School Health Fair on Thursday, August 30th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm (see flyer). Parents and guardians should help kids prepare for a great school year by making sure they are healthy, up to date on their immunizations, well rested, and ready to learn. Evidence shows that healthy students are better learners, and a healthy school environment gives all students the best chance to learn and grow.

As the new school year approaches, NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens is encouraging parents and guardians to prepare their children for academic readiness by scheduling appointments for physicals, immunizations, vision and hearing tests, and other health services. To make an appointment, parents and guardians are encouraged to call 1-844-NYC-4NYC (1-844-692-4692). If you are NOT registered as a patient at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens but would like to make a same day appointment for your child, please call 718.883.3030 by August 29th to pre-register.

The hospital also provides parents and guardians with 7 health tips to help children get ready for the school year, including advice on vaccination requirements, flu shots, nutrition, sleep, setting routines, and limiting screen time on computers and cellphones.

The event is free and open to the public and supported by the Metroplus Health Plan, Healthfirst and the Girl Scouts of Greater New York. This year’s Mrs. New York U.S., Yasmeen Gumbs-Breakenridge, is scheduled to make a special guest appearance (visit Yasmeengb.com) to greet children and families.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens is located at 82-68 164th Street in Jamaica. The event will take place on the first floor of the Pavilion in the Pediatrics Clinic (Suite P151).