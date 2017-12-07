NRS finds success helping independent retailers compete

Over 4,000 Independent Retailers Rely on National Retail Solution’s POS Network to Boost Sales, Lower Costs, and Improve Operations

NEWARK, NJ

National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of one of the nation’s fastest growing point-of-sale networks for independent retailers, said today that its point-of-sale (POS) terminals are already installed in over 4,000 independent retailers and convenience stores – helping these stores to increase sales, cut costs, and operate more efficiently.

Elie Y. Katz, President of NRS, said, “Bodegas and other independent retailers are hungry for tools to help them compete against large retail chains and big box stores. Our POS platform helps mom-and-pop stores to boost sales and gain new customers, while our mobile app makes it easy for store owners to manage their operations whether they are in the store, at home or on the road.”

NRS’ state-of-the-art POS terminals are at the heart of its platform. The terminals, which include customer and retailer facing displays, scanners, and beacon technologies, enable retailers to offer and accept electronic coupons and special offers from leading CPG providers.

NRS’ POS terminals help retailers to attract new customers and increase sales with special offers, discounts and coupons on both popular brands and ethnic specialty products. These promotions are targeted to the retailers’ existing customers and the over 3.2 million members of NRS’ popular BR Club rewards program nationwide. The POS terminals also provide merchants with easy-to-use tools to control costs, optimize inventory, and process transactions efficiently.

“For years, CPG suppliers have sought more effective ways to market to inner-city consumers. This large and diverse consumer segment typically purchases consumables from local, independent, ethnically-focused neighborhood stores,” said Eli Korn, VP of NRS. “Through our platform, CPG’s can reach both urban consumers and the independent retailers who serve them with targeted promotions, coupons, and POS advertising.”

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. The platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively including rewards programs, consumer coupons, wholesaler discounts, and integration with Boss Revolution® communication and payment service products. Consumer package goods (CPG) suppliers are able to leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers and their predominantly urban, ethnically focused customer bases nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).