New Jersey Governor celebrates Diwali with Indian-Americans, South Asians at official residence

PRINCETON – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy held a special Diwali celebration at Drumthwacket, the Governor’s Mansion in Princeton, N.J., Nov. 8 evening.

The Diwali celebration included more than 150 community leaders and members of the South Asian community, including several elected officials, as well as New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and Indian Consul General in New York, Sandeep Chakravorty.

“Tammy and I are pleased to open the people’s house to the rich and diverse celebrations representative of New Jersey, like Diwali,” Governor Murphy is quoted saying in a press release. “It’s been a long eight years since Drumthwacket was lit with divas and bright colors to wish the Indian and South Asian community a Happy Diwali and Saal Mubarak.”

Drumthwacket was adorned with traditional Indian decor and food from several regions of India, and also included a henna artist for guests. The Governor ended the evening by lighting sparklers with the community.

“Diwali is a special occasion in which we celebrate light over darkness, good over evil and triumph over failure,” the Governor said, adding, “It is also very symbolic of what we’re trying to do in the state. This Administration is committed to celebrating our state’s incredible diversity as we continue to work toward a fairer, more inclusive New Jersey.”

People of Indian origin form a significant part of New Jersey’s diverse landscape and Gov. Murphy had numerous Indian-Americans in his campaign for the office. He has also appointed a number of them in high positions, including AG Grewal. According to worldpopulationreview.com, New Jersey not only has the largest concentration of scientists and engineers per square mile, but is also one of the most religiously and ethnically diverse states in the country.