Nawaz Sharif meets Pak Army Chief on Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence

Editor, Posted On : May 10, 2017 11:59 am

ISLAMABAD – A day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Pakistan to halt the execution of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Islamabad on Wednesday termed it an attempt by New Delhi to divert attention from its role in fomenting terrorism in Pakistan.

“Indian letter to ICJ attempt to divert attention from state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan,” Defence Minister Khwaja Asif tweeted.

“The Indian spy was convicted of offences against Pakistan’s national security,” he said.

His comments came as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the stay order from the top international court.

Sources, in the know of the meeting, said that the Prime Minister was briefed on the ICJ order.

Gen Bajwa was accompanied by Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also present at the meeting.

Reacting to the stay order, Foreign Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister Sartaj Aziz said that Islamabad was reviewing the move by New Delhi.

“We are analyzing the Indian petition and the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) authority (on the case),” Sartaj Aziz said, adding that the Foreign Office will issue a statement about any decision taken in this regard.

India on Monday moved the ICJ in The Hague against Pakistan, accusing the latter of violating the Vienna Convention in the case of Jadhav. India has also said if the hanging is carried out it would be “an act of premeditated murder”.

The ICJ on Tuesday told Pakistan not to hang Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of promoting terrorism and spying for India.