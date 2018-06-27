More Than A Thousand People Enjoy Picnic Hosted By Chicago Seniors Organization

More the 1,200 people attended a picnic hosted by the Bhartiya Senior Citizens of Chicago at the Turner Park in Rosella, IL. June 17. Despite the heat with the temperature at 93 Degrees Fahrenheit, the crowd enjoyed being together with the ample cold drinks made available by BSC. More than 20 volunteers helped dispense the water on that hot day.

Picnic started by 9 am ending by 6 pm, the picnic included a breakfastwith mouth-watering snacks like methi na gota, kadhi, fafda, jalebee and masala chai and coffee.

Bollywood music for entertainment, children’s games, a water fountain, all came together to make it a joyful day for all ages.

Cook County Commissioner Tim Snyder and Shaumburg Village Township’s Nimesh Jani join the picnic later in the day. Snyder urged those present to support him in future elections and promised seniors they could come to him for any assistance.

State Representative Christine Winger also joined picnic and appealed to those present to vote in upcoming elections.

Lunch was followed by games musical chairs and Bingo where winners received various prizes. The last meal of the picnic was served at 6 pm, again a tasty repast consisting of Khichadi, saag, Mohanthal, puri, kadhi, athanu, and chhachh.

Others present at the picnic were Narsingh Patel, president of Indian Seniors of Chicago, Suryakant Patel, past president of Gujarati Samaj, Bhavna Modi from Manpasand who announced the IndiaFest program Shaan Live Concert scheduled for July 8, at Dupage county Fairgrounds in Wheaton, Illinois. Tickets for Jai ShriKrishna show presented by BSC on June 24, at Meadows Club in Rolling Meadows, were also given out.

Hari Patel, president of BSC thanked all committee members for their hard work to ensure the success of the picnic. Others involved in organizing the picnic were Parsottam Pandya, Madhu Patel; Ticket Committee members Madarsang Chavda, Bipin Modi, Rakshika Anjaria; Game Committee members Pratimaben Shah, Damini Patel, Rakshika Anjaria; the Food Committee team of Indu Vagani, Madhu Patel, Madhusudan Patel, Parsottam Pandya, Chandu Dave Garbage and Soft Drink Committee’s Pravin Amin, Bachu Pagdal; Ice Gola & Watermelon Committee’s Ramesh Rupani, Bipin Modi, Pravin Amin, Vithalbhai Balar, Ramsing Parmar, Amrat Patel, and Shirish Shah.

The sound effects at the picnic were managed by Bharat Gandhi; Jayanti Oza, who volunteered for preparing the press release and taking photos, and Chudasma, were responsible for placing signs around the picnic site.