More than 150 attend health camp in New Jersey

The Indian Health Camp of New Jersey (IHCNJ) held their annual health fair and American Red Cross blood drive on Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Durga Temple in South Brunswick, New Jersey.

More than 150 people attended the camp featured a health screening and disease awareness and prevention fair along with a blood drive by in conjunction with the American Red Cross.

The health screening included blood tests, EKGs, physical exams, dental exams, mental health screening and counseling, vision screening for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, cardiology and physical therapy counseling, various types of cancer screening and prevention education, chronic disease self management, diabetes and stroke education, HIV testing and education, dietary counseling, pharmacy counseling and much more.

IHCNJ will hold their last health fair for the year on November 18, at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Secaucus, New Jersey where the influenza vaccination will be offered to qualified participants.

In addition IHCNJ will hold their 20th Anniversary Gala with a Bollywood Musical evening and dinner on December 1 at the Balaji Temple Auditorium.

The health fair was kept in collaboration with the Lions Club and Leo Club.