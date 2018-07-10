More than 10,000 youths attend BAPS Youth Convention in Georgia

The 2018 BAPS North American Youth Convention saw a gathering of more than 10,000 children and youth between the ages of 8 to 22, who were split into three groups and participated in three-day programs from July 1 to 10 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Atlanta, Georgia.

This year’s them for the convention was built around Moksha, life’s greatest pursuit that generates unwavering happiness to be experienced here and now.

Speeches and presentations were given by senior swamis from India including Sadguru Pujya Ishwarcharandas Swami and Pujya Anandswarupdas Swami, as well as many others from across North America.

The conversation around “Moksha Now” and delegates learned what it means to achieve Moksha and how one should allow themselves to enjoy the world, especially when every task and activity undertaken focuses on keeping God and the Guru in mind.

The comprehensive concept of Moksha was taught by explaining the efforts and context of Dharma (roles and responsibilities), Artha (worldly pursuits) and Kaam (desires).

Living life with the goal to attain moksha leads to an elevated experience of daily interactions and an unfailingly optimistic perspective of life and the world around us.

“It’s a lived experience that we’ve all shared together, and the sheer effort, the teamwork, and the good will; you can’t help but just get wrapped up into that. To be part of that, I really am honored and proud,” Vivek Sharma, CEO and Founder of Generation Live, said in a press release.

The concept of Moksha can seem irrelevant to youths, given the notion of invincibility associated with being young, however, the idea was presented throughout the convention in a practical and contemporary manner wherein the programming focused on the importance of purpose, sincere effort, perseverance, prayer and introspection as core components of character.